IFG Advisory LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,088,000 after buying an additional 569,213 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 84,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 702,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,305,000 after buying an additional 81,428 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $25.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.79. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $29.63.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%.

