ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HACK. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Price Performance

HACK opened at $43.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.09. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $59.83.

