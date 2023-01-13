IFG Advisory LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 87.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter worth $293,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.53.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend
