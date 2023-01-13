IFG Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 3,047 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 4.2 %

XBI stock opened at $87.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.72 and a 200-day moving average of $82.42. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $101.70.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

