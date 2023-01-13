Forte Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 30,205 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 227,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 186,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.76. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences ( NASDAQ:FBRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

