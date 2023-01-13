Elys Game Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 542 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 885% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elys Game Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,070 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Elys Game Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. Elys Game Technology has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.55.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 182.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.

