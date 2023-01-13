CTI BioPharma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 25,816 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,631% compared to the average volume of 1,491 call options.

Insider Activity at CTI BioPharma

In related news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $508,944.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $510,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $508,944.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,911 in the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $5.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $734.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.85. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

