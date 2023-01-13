DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €38.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($30.11) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €30.50 ($32.80) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.30 ($36.88) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($31.18) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($34.41) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

DWS opened at €32.24 ($34.67) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €23.16 ($24.90) and a 52-week high of €39.48 ($42.45). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €27.76.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

