National Bank Financial Lowers Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target to C$13.00

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Surge Energy Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZPTAF opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. Surge Energy has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $10.93.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

