National Bank Financial Lowers Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target to C$13.00

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Surge Energy Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZPTAF opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. Surge Energy has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $10.93.
Surge Energy Company Profile
