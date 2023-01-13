Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Cut to C$90.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRMLF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.77. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $63.94.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

