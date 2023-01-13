Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) PT Lowered to GBX 7,400

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 8,200 ($99.90) to GBX 7,400 ($90.16) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on COIHY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Croda International from GBX 9,000 ($109.65) to GBX 8,800 ($107.21) in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Croda International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.51. Croda International has a 1 year low of $34.61 and a 1 year high of $60.45.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

