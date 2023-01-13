Baozun Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,197 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 400% compared to the average volume of 439 call options.

Baozun Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. Baozun has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $512.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.37). Baozun had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $244.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baozun will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have commented on BZUN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Baozun by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Baozun by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,620,000 after purchasing an additional 186,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Baozun by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 111,447 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baozun by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 707,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 151,590 shares during the period. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baozun by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 487,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 246,474 shares during the period. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

