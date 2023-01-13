Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Broadwind Call Options (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 5,542 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,915% compared to the average volume of 79 call options.
Broadwind Stock Performance
Shares of BWEN stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $91.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.88.
Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $44.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.61 million. Analysts predict that Broadwind will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Broadwind from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.
Broadwind Company Profile
Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.
