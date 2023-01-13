Traders Purchase Large Volume of Biora Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:BIOR)

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,637 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 250% compared to the average daily volume of 1,039 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,860,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $789,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOR opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.67. Biora Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Biora Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BIOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($50.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($37.50) by ($12.50). The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Biora Therapeutics will post -6.5 EPS for the current year.

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake.

