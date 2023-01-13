Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2023

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGOGet Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 4,066 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 87% compared to the average volume of 2,173 call options.

EVgo Price Performance

EVGO opened at $5.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.55. EVgo has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $14.23.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that EVgo will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Growth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in EVgo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in EVgo by 13.3% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,801,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after buying an additional 328,161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth $84,000. Sage Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in EVgo by 30.0% during the second quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 44,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in EVgo during the second quarter worth $150,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EVgo from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

EVgo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.