Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 4,066 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 87% compared to the average volume of 2,173 call options.
EVGO opened at $5.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.55. EVgo has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $14.23.
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that EVgo will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
EVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EVgo from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.69.
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
