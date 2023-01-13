Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 4,066 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 87% compared to the average volume of 2,173 call options.

EVgo Price Performance

EVGO opened at $5.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.55. EVgo has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $14.23.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that EVgo will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Growth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in EVgo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in EVgo by 13.3% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,801,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after buying an additional 328,161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth $84,000. Sage Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in EVgo by 30.0% during the second quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 44,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in EVgo during the second quarter worth $150,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EVgo from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Articles

