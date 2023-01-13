Carvana Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 87,552 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 26% compared to the average volume of 69,628 call options.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE:CVNA opened at $8.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59. Carvana has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $180.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana will post -9.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 133,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 154,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 133,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,760 over the last three months. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 150.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Carvana by 29.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Carvana by 182.2% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVNA. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Carvana to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

