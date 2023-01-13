Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 28,210 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 942% compared to the average volume of 2,706 put options.
Cameco Price Performance
CCJ opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.46, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 5.11.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Cameco had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $297.96 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.
About Cameco
Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cameco (CCJ)
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
- Is The Great Alibaba Recovery About To Begin?
- KB Home, Another Reason To Shed Home Building Stocks
- Is Wendy’s Stock Uptrend Set To Continue?
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.