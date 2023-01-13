Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 28,210 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 942% compared to the average volume of 2,706 put options.

CCJ opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.46, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Cameco had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $297.96 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cameco by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

