Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the technology company's stock.

Innodata Stock Performance

NASDAQ INOD opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. Innodata has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $91.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.97.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innodata

Innodata Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Innodata by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Innodata by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Innodata by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Innodata by 14.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innodata by 4.9% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 60,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

