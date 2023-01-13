ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) and Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Financial Analysis

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Rating) and Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV and Oyster Point Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV 0 0 0 0 N/A Oyster Point Pharma 0 3 1 0 2.25

Oyster Point Pharma has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.34%. Given Oyster Point Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oyster Point Pharma is more favorable than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oyster Point Pharma has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV and Oyster Point Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV N/A N/A -$6.56 million N/A N/A Oyster Point Pharma $24.54 million 12.22 -$100.66 million ($6.65) -1.68

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oyster Point Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV and Oyster Point Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV N/A -16.78% 1.12% Oyster Point Pharma -901.99% -490.33% -108.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.9% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing TYRVAYA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of for neurotrophic keratopathy. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

