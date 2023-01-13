Head-To-Head Survey: Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) versus MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW)

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Rating) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MSP Recovery and Greenidge Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSP Recovery N/A 1.83% 1.46% Greenidge Generation -121.19% -14.49% -6.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSP Recovery N/A N/A $3.21 million N/A N/A Greenidge Generation $107.28 million 0.42 -$44.48 million ($4.20) -0.25

This table compares MSP Recovery and Greenidge Generation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MSP Recovery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenidge Generation.

Volatility & Risk

MSP Recovery has a beta of -0.93, indicating that its stock price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenidge Generation has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MSP Recovery and Greenidge Generation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenidge Generation 1 0 1 0 2.00

Greenidge Generation has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 607.55%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than MSP Recovery.

Summary

Greenidge Generation beats MSP Recovery on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSP Recovery

(Get Rating)

MSP Recovery, Inc. operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides Chase to pay service to assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and thereby avoid making a wrongful payment; and LifeWallet, a platform designed to locate and organize users' medical records. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Greenidge Generation

(Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.