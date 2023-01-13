Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) versus MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Head to Head Review

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) and Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) are both small-cap companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MasterBrand and Dorel Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MasterBrand $2.86 billion 0.36 $182.60 million N/A N/A Dorel Industries $1.76 billion 0.09 -$31.62 million $4.66 1.04

MasterBrand has higher revenue and earnings than Dorel Industries.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MasterBrand 0 1 1 0 2.50 Dorel Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MasterBrand and Dorel Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

MasterBrand presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.70%. Dorel Industries has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 147.93%. Given Dorel Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dorel Industries is more favorable than MasterBrand.

Profitability

This table compares MasterBrand and Dorel Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MasterBrand N/A N/A N/A Dorel Industries 9.44% -21.66% -6.24%

Summary

MasterBrand beats Dorel Industries on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc. manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products and juvenile products worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, folding chair and tables, outdoor and juvenile furniture, futons, bunk beds, mattresses, bedroom, dining, home entertainment, and office furniture, upholstery, step stools and ladders, and hand trucks. This segment markets its products under the Ameriwood, Altra, System Build, Ridgewood, DHP, Dorel Fine Furniture, Dorel Living, Signature Sleep, Cosmo Living, Novagratz, Little Seeds, Queer Eye, Cosco, and Alphason brands. Its Dorel Juvenile segment manufactures and distributes infant car seats, strollers, travel systems high chairs, play yards, safety aids, swings/toys, early learning/infant health, mobiles, baby toys, playpens, and developmental toys under the Maxi-Cosi, Quinny, Tiny Love, Safety 1st, BebeConfort, Cosco, Mother's Choice, Disney, and Infanti brands. The company sells its products to mass merchant discount chains, department stores, club format outlets, and hardware/home centers; Internet retailers; independent boutiques and juvenile specialty stores; and sporting goods stores. It also owns and operates approximately 88 retail stores in Chile and Peru, as well as various factory outlet retail locations in Europe. The company was formerly known as Dorel Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Dorel Industries Inc. in May 1987. Dorel Industries Inc. was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Westmount, Canada.

