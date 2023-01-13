Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives 6.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 6.62.

OTLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Oatly Group Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of OTLY opened at 2.65 on Tuesday. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of 1.28 and a twelve month high of 8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is 2.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported -0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.07. The firm had revenue of 183.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 209.10 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 48.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,870,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,233,000 after buying an additional 1,470,682 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,123,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 56,220 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 257.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

