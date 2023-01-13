Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives $30.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.20.

REYN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.34 million. Research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

