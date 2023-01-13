Brokerages Set Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Target Price at $9.44

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.44.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LICY. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Li-Cycle from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 35,219 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 435.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 81,238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 39.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 154,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 43,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LICY opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16. Li-Cycle has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $994.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

