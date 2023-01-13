OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives $44.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.71.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. UBS Group AG boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 290.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.
