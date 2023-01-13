Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives $25.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $13.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.76.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.35. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 89.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 64.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

