Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Receives 7.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 7.50.
CORZ has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Chardan Capital cut Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut Core Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.
Core Scientific Stock Down 8.4 %
CORZ opened at 0.08 on Tuesday. Core Scientific has a 52 week low of 0.05 and a 52 week high of 11.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is 0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is 1.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific
About Core Scientific
Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.
