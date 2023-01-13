Brokerages Set Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Price Target at $3.75

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

CDE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Coeur Mining stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $5.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $182.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.68 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. Research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 334.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

