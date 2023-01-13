Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives C$13.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.14.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.75 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Price Performance
TSE APR.UN opened at C$12.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$490.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$11.14 and a 52-week high of C$14.88.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Dividend Announcement
About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
See Also
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
- Is The Great Alibaba Recovery About To Begin?
- KB Home, Another Reason To Shed Home Building Stocks
- Is Wendy’s Stock Uptrend Set To Continue?
Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.