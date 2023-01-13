Brokerages Set Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Price Target at $23.94

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.79.

Several research firms recently commented on KLPEF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Klépierre from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Klépierre from €19.00 ($20.43) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Klépierre Stock Up 4.4 %

OTCMKTS:KLPEF opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.06. Klépierre has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Klépierre Company Profile

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion on December 31, 2021 and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

