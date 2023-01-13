Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Receives GBX 118.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 118.60 ($1.44).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.34) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.71) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 81 ($0.99) to GBX 89 ($1.08) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 130 ($1.58) to GBX 114 ($1.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Deliveroo Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON:ROO opened at GBX 91.38 ($1.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 89.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 89.08. The company has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -4.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of GBX 72.58 ($0.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 184.12 ($2.24).

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.