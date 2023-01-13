Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives $14.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIAV shares. B. Riley downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99.

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.65 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 8.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,726 shares in the company, valued at $10,472,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,804 shares of company stock valued at $803,713. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

