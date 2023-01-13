SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Receives $73.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $50,966.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,554.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $50,966.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,554.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Gere sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total transaction of $62,017.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,409.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,342 shares of company stock valued at $160,678. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SJW Group Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SJW Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in SJW Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 30,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $80.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $83.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.64.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $175.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Featured Stories

