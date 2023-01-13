Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Receives $20.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXFY. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Expensify in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Expensify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Expensify alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $286,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,501,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,472,724.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,344.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $286,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,501,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,472,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $604,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Expensify Trading Up 1.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Expensify during the third quarter worth $271,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Expensify by 348.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 167,002 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 444,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Expensify during the third quarter worth about $684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXFY opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $627.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $42.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.