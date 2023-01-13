Brokerages Set Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Target Price at $12.00

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $5,954,323.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $5,954,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,237. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

Amcor Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amcor by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,269,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,990,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Amcor by 40.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,967,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,919 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMCR opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. Amcor has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

