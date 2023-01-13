Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Unitil Price Performance

Unitil stock opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.50. Unitil has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $61.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Get Unitil alerts:

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unitil

Unitil Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Unitil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Unitil by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unitil in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Unitil by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.