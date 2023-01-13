United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UMC. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

UMC stock opened at $7.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65. United Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 117.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 865,977 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 210.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 196,429 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 12.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 26.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

