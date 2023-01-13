Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Choice Hotels International, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Choice Hotels International in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Choice Hotels International’s current full-year earnings is $5.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.75.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 1.5 %

CHH opened at $119.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $104.15 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.73.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.90 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 87.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share.

Choice Hotels International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $766,240.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,740.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $766,240.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,740.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total transaction of $577,171.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,222.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $5,280,072 in the last three months. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

