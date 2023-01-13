F.N.B. Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for F.N.B. in a report issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $379.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.67 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FNB. Raymond James boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

NYSE:FNB opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $14.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in F.N.B. by 196.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 72.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other F.N.B. news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $401,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

