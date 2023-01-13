MercadoLibre, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MercadoLibre in a research report issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.38. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $970.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MercadoLibre’s current full-year earnings is $8.20 per share.

MELI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,322.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 9.3 %

MELI opened at $1,024.31 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,275.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.75 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $905.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $869.06.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MercadoLibre

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 559.7% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 152,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

