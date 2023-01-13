Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AMZN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.70.

Shares of AMZN opened at $95.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $971.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.44, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.25 and a 200-day moving average of $110.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,948 shares of company stock worth $5,135,922. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 178,273 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 64,764 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28,727 shares during the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 123,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

