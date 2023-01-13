Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Reduced by Analyst

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a report released on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Northern Trust’s current full-year earnings is $7.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.59.

Northern Trust stock opened at $97.33 on Wednesday. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.24 and its 200-day moving average is $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 263.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,729 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

