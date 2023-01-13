Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Truist Financial Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Truist Financial in a research report issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Truist Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TFC. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

NYSE:TFC opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,946 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 125.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,964,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,668 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,790.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,959,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

