Analysts Offer Predictions for (CUM.TO)’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:CUM)

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of (CUM.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, January 9th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05.

Get (CUM.TO) alerts:

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.00 million.

(CUM.TO) Stock Performance

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of (CUM.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for (CUM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (CUM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.