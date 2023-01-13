Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Stock Price Up 8.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.5% on Wednesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $17.00. The company traded as high as $16.66 and last traded at $16.64. Approximately 22,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 416,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LTH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,306 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Life Time Group by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Life Time Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 53,503 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,506,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,935,000 after acquiring an additional 254,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Stock Up 4.0 %

About Life Time Group

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.46.

(Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.