Traders Purchase Large Volume of Xerox Put Options (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,689 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,369% compared to the average daily volume of 115 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 10,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xerox

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 31,870 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Xerox by 23.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 510,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 98,048 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 7.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xerox Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Xerox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xerox has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.72. Xerox has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently -14.53%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

