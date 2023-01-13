Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Prudential (LON:PRU) a GBX 1,450 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,450 ($17.67) target price on Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($18.27) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,490 ($18.15) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,576 ($19.20) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 1,272.50 ($15.50) on Tuesday. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 782.40 ($9.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,342.26 ($16.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,059.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 982.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.99 billion and a PE ratio of 3,348.68.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

