Critical Review: Upexi (NASDAQ:GRVI) & Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC)

Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC – Get Rating) and Upexi (NASDAQ:GRVI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Hero Technologies has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upexi has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hero Technologies and Upexi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hero Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Upexi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hero Technologies and Upexi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hero Technologies N/A N/A -$3.42 million N/A N/A Upexi $24.09 million 2.39 $2.98 million N/A N/A

Upexi has higher revenue and earnings than Hero Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Hero Technologies and Upexi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hero Technologies N/A N/A -457.02% Upexi 8.10% 12.48% 10.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Upexi shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.0% of Upexi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Upexi beats Hero Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies Inc. operates as an early-stage cannabis company. It focuses on the provision of BlackBox, an aeroponic cannabis cultivation system that provides optimal growing conditions to enhance photosynthesis and the cultivation of large flowering plants and create increased harvest efficiencies. The company also intends to offer cannabis genetic engineering farmland for medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production, distribution, packaging, and retail operations, as well as for dispensaries. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

About Upexi

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

