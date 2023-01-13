Analyzing Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO) and Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) and Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Bowman Consulting Group has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Grow Solutions has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and Grow Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowman Consulting Group 1.50% 4.10% 2.39% Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowman Consulting Group $149.97 million 1.97 $300,000.00 $0.27 82.19 Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and Grow Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bowman Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than Grow Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and Grow Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowman Consulting Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grow Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bowman Consulting Group presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.93%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.0% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.7% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bowman Consulting Group beats Grow Solutions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Grow Solutions

Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. provides products and services to the regulated legal cannabis industry in the United States and internationally. Its operations focus on the retail sale and distribution of indoor and outdoor garden supplies and grow equipment, including for the legal growing of cannabis. The company also provides consulting services that include design and construction to approved and licensed legal cannabis operators, as well as assistance with licensure and related applications for legal cannabis operators. In addition, it designs and manufactures vaporizers, extraction presses, quartz accessories, and storage solutions which are used to sale in tobacco stores, smoke shops, and cannabis dispensaries. Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

