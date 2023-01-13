iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) versus Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN) Head to Head Review

Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN – Get Rating) and iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.0% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Regenicin and iRhythm Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regenicin N/A N/A -$670,000.00 N/A N/A iRhythm Technologies $322.83 million 9.60 -$101.36 million ($4.32) -23.82

Risk and Volatility

Regenicin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iRhythm Technologies.

Regenicin has a beta of -2.96, indicating that its share price is 396% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Regenicin and iRhythm Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regenicin 0 0 0 0 N/A iRhythm Technologies 0 2 7 0 2.78

iRhythm Technologies has a consensus price target of $152.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.72%. Given iRhythm Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iRhythm Technologies is more favorable than Regenicin.

Profitability

This table compares Regenicin and iRhythm Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regenicin N/A N/A -14,584.88% iRhythm Technologies -33.79% -39.31% -22.42%

Summary

iRhythm Technologies beats Regenicin on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regenicin

Regenicin, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing a technology of tissue-engineered skin substitutes. The company's product portfolio includes NovaDerm, a multi-layered tissue-engineered living skin and cultured skin substitute product for the treatment of burns; and TempaDerm to treat smaller wound areas on patients, such as ulcers. Its products are used to restore the qualities of healthy human skin for use in the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and various plastic surgery procedures. The company was formerly known as Windstar, Inc. and changed its name to Regenicin, Inc. in July 2010. Regenicin, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias. The company's Zio XT and AT monitors, a single-use, wire-free, and wearable patch-based biosensors, records patient's heartbeats and ECG data. It has a development collaboration agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop various next-generation atrial fibrillation screening, detection, or monitoring products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

